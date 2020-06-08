Win Australian Horror Flick THE MARSHES on DVD From RLJE Films And Shudder

RLJE Films and Shudder will release Australinan horror flick The Marshes on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on June 16, 2020. Screen Anarchy has three (3) copies on DVD to give away. Have a look below to see how to enter.

In THE MARSHES, when a group of young microbiologists head deep into the Australian wilderness to test water samples, they inadvertently enter the domain of a mysterious local. As they travel through the marshes, he stalks their every move, determined to kill anyone who enters his land.

Our own Peter Martin caught the debut feature film from writer/director Roger Scott when it landed on streaming service Shudder. Here are some of his final thoughts...

Myself, I grooved expectantly with the film's suspense until it headed off into the wild, though not unknown or completely unexpected, territory where makeup and effects specialists excel. It should also be noted that writer/director Scott is not averse to the idea of playing against expectations for his characters, which keeps the film on the darker edges. By necessity, the performances lean into type, yet the primary roles are more than capably portrayed by Kronental (especially), Cooper, and Delich, which makes their fate all the more grueling to anticipate.

To enter the random draw is simple. We ask a question. You find the answer. You email us here . We randomly draw three winners from all qualifying entrants at Midnight (PST) on Saturday, June 13th.

To qualify you must be a resident of the U.S. You must of course answer our fact finding question correctly and email us here before Midnight (PST) on Saturday, June 13th. Ready? This is going to take a bit of digging but we're sure you'll find the answer.

Where did The Marshes have it's Australian premiere?