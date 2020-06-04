Udine 2020: Korean Disaster Epic ASHFALL to Open 22nd Far East Film Festival Online Edition, Full Lineup Announced

Star-studded South Korean disaster epic Ashfall has been unveiled as the opening film of this year’s Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, which will be staged as an exclusively online affair due to the ongoing covid-19 lockdown. Ha Jung-woo, Lee Byung-hyun, and Ma Dong-seok headline the blockbuster, that will screen via the MYmovies.it platform, kicking off nine days of screenings from 26 June through 4 July.

46 films from eight different Asian territories (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia) will be participating in this revolutionary digital event, including 4 world premieres. Ning Yuanyuan’s An Insignificant Affair, Daigo Matsui’s #HandballStrive, Layla Ji’s Victim(s), and Liao Mingyi’s I WeirDO will all make their debut bow at this year’s event.

Highlights of this year’s festival include Derek Kwok’s multi-award winner Better Days, Johnnie To’s action musical Chasing Dream, martial arts spectacular Ip Man 4: The Finale, starring Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins, as well as Joko Anwar’s Indonesian superhero saga Gundala, sexy Korean crime thriller Beasts Clawing at Straws, the fantastic #MeToo drama Kim Ji-young, Born 1982, and the brilliant Taiwanese Basketball drama We Are Champions…to name just a few. Special screenings include a special tribute to the late great Nobuhiko Obayashi (Hausu), who passed away earlier this year, with a screening of his final masterpiece, Labyrinth of Cinema.

Inevitably, due to the online nature of this year’s events, some screenings will have territorial restrictions in place, but rest assured there will be plenty to see regardless of your lockdown location. And when you’re not watching a film, the MYmovies platform is hosting a wide array of extra activities, including in-depth talks from big names in Asian Cinema, video greetings from directors and actors. Attendees will also be able to vote for the much coveted audience awards, or just hang out in the chat rooms and chat (virtually) with other festival attendees. This year’s FEFF Campus journalism school and Focus Asia industry segment will also be operating online for 2020.

For more information about this year’s event and how you can participate from the comfort of your own home, check out the festival’s official website here

All this year’s films at a glance: