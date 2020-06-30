Trailer: LAKE MICHIGAN MONSTER Awakens on the Arrow Video Channel this August, Virtual Premiere July 31st

Fantasia Award winner (2019 Gold Audience Award, Best International Picture) Lake Michigan Monster is set to make its online debut this August on the Arrow Video Channel. Directed by and Starring Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, this Monster is a delirious wonder of low budget/high concept comedy and creativity.

Lake Michigan Monster will officially appear as part of Arrow Video's SVOD service on August 3rd, but there will be a 24 hour special ticketed virtual premiere on July 31st through Altavod featuring a special introduction by Ryland Tews and a pre-recorded Q&A with cast members Ryland Tews, Beulah Peters and Mike Cheslik.

More information in the press release below, but if you really want to get a feel for Lake Michigan Monster, the trailer is pretty great and totally sold me right away. A link to reserve your tickets to the premiere is below, and don't forget that the Arrow Video Channel is available in the US through Apple TV and in the UK through Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video channels.

Ryland Tews' Lake Michigan Monster Washes Ashore from Arrow Video

Absurdist Urban Legend To Have 24 Hour Virtual Premiere July 31st

Available on the Arrow Video Channel and Digital Download August 3rd



"all the crazy energy, joy, and unpredictable invention only a truly free cinema can deliver" -- Guy Maddin, My Winnipeg



"...if Spongebob creator Stephen Hillenberg took all the drugs and decided to create a Halloween episode" -- Film Threat

London, UK - As the COVID-19 pandemic forces creatives around the world to find new opportunities to share their work, Arrow Video is proud to announce the virtual premiere of Lake Michigan Monster, an action-packed black-and-white nautical nightmare. Writer, director and star Ryland Brickson Cole Tews has crafted an inventive and irreverent homage to the classic monster films of yore with the bizarre Captain Seafield, joined by a colourful crew of misfits on a mission to slay the sea beast that killed his father.



Altavod will host a 24 hour virtual premiere for the film on July 31st, complete with a filmmaker introduction and a prerecorded Q&A with Ryland Tews, Beulah Peters and Mike Cheslik. Lake Michigan Monster will be available on Arrow Video Channel and Digital HD August 3rd in the UK and the US.



Lake Michigan Monster has been acclaimed at film festivals around the globe, taking home the Gold Audience Award for Best International Film at Fantasia, Best Visual Effects - Feature at FilmQuest, Best Ensemble Cast at GenreBlast and Best Wisconsin Film at the Beloit International Film Festival.



On the shores of Lake Michigan, the eccentric Captain Seafield enlists a colourful crew of misfits in a bid to slay the hellish sea monster that prowls the murky depths. But as Seafield's obsession with exacting revenge on the creature that killed his father threatens to consume him, can weapons expert Sean Shaughnessy, sonar whiz Nedge Pepsi and former N.A.V.Y. (Nautical Athletes and Venture Yunit) officer Dick Flynn (Daniel Long) hold the show together?