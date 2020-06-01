THE DEAD LANDS: Win an iTunes Card on Behalf of The Kiwi/Maori Supernatural Series

The Maori action horror series The Dead Lands will be available on Digital HD June 8, 2020. Screen Anarchy will be giving away one (1) iTunes card worth $25 so you can have a look at this wonderful show from New Zealand.

AMC Networks' Shudder and TVNZ present THE DEAD LANDS, an epic supernatural fantasy series set in mythical New Zealand. In THE DEAD LANDS, Waka, a murdered Māori warrior returned from the Afterlife, and Mehe, a determined young woman, embark on a quest to find who "broke the world" and how to close the breach between the living and the dead.

