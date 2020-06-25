SPARE PARTS Trailer: Four Women Enter, No Man Leaves

Andrew T Hunt's new film Spare Parts will premiere on the genre festival circuit this Summer. The first trailer and poster debuted yesterday. If you have not had a chance to have a look for yourself check them out below.

In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere – an all-girl punk band, Ms. 45, rip the stage apart with their punk spirit. Their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them and starts… customizing them. The four wake up with an axe, drill or chainsaw attached to one arm and are forced to fight gladiator-style, in an arena style auto-wrecking yard for the amusement of the Emperor and his sadistic townsfolk. The women must now truly band together and use all of their talents if they're going to get out alive.

It looks like a lot of fun. Julian Richings looks to be fully loving his over the top role of The Emporer too.

We do know that Spare Parts has been invited to BIFF, BiFan, and Fantaspoa. Three other big international genre festivals have also invited it but they may not be announced their lineups yet so we'll hold off on that for now. There is still hope for the back half of this year though.

Spare Parts was directed by Raven Banner partner Andrew T Hunt and written by David Murdoch and Svet Rouskov (The Colony). It was produced by Pasha Patriki and Raven Banner under their production label, Hangar 18 Media.