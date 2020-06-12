SPINDRIFT'S HAUNTED WEST Trailer: Spaghetti Western and Music Doc Blur

Psychedelic western band Spindrift recently toured the famous ghost towns and haunted locations of the American frontier, documenting their wild travels in a new poyte-tinged documentary inspired by their favourite film sub genre, the Spaghetti Western.

Their high concept tour consisted of shows at the ghost town Bodie, CA and the Valley of Fire. They also had a pitstop at the Crazyhorse Monument in Wyoming. All of this travel and musical collaboration led to even more music, including new tracks "When I Was a Cowboy" and "Blood and Saddle."

The new documentary Spindriftt's Haunted West will debut on DVD and Digital platforms this July, full of heartbreaking vistas and surreal musical performances that psych rock fans will dig.

Check out the film's trailer below. For more on the band, visit their website.