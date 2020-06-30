Professor Dario Bava's Occult Activity Book (and Spirit Board!) Begs For Its Own Destruction

Now funding on Indiegogo, the return of Professor Dario Bava, paranormal playboy, in the book The Man doesn't want you to color! All new coloring adventures by the team that brought you the Professor's first graphic novel, Murder Vibes From The Monster Dimension, including over a dozen new pieces by Murder Vibes maestro Mike Dubisch. Written and designed by PDB creator Phil Mucci, Occult Activity Book (and Spirit Board!)* comes equipped with the official Professor Dario Bava Spirit Board, which can only be summoned by sacrificing the book itself. Because of course.

The campaign was also designed to raise money for the PDB artists as Phil writes the next two books, a feature highlighted by the "Double or Nothing" stretch goal, in which every backer gets twice the books (so they can sacrifice one to summon the Spirit Board), and the artists get double their rates. An act of creative solidarity in challenging times that promises hours of pleasure at the Professor's paranormal coloring orgy**.

*Spirits not included.

**Orgy not included.