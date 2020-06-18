First MOST WANTED Trailer Raises More Questions Than It Answers

A Canadian gets involved in a drug deal gone wrong in Thailand and ends up in prison.

That sounds like something we've all heard before. And the first trailer for Most Wanted plays rights into expectations, especially with its emphasis on the Canadian side of things. Thus, it raises questions in my mind about the film's intentions and its portrayal of an Asian country enforcing its laws against the plague of illegal drugs.

A closer look, however, suggests something more is afoot. Written and directed by Daniel Roby, Most Wanted is inspired by a true story, so that counts for something. According to the official synopsis:

"An investigative journalist (Josh Hartnett) unravels a twisted case of entrapment wherein a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), is forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, while also fighting for Daniel's freedom."

The story begins in 1989, so that, perhaps, explains Hartnett's shaggy hair, and also the shaggy appearance of Jim Gaffigan, as seen in the trailer below. We can all judge the film's relative merits for ourselves when it is released in theaters (where available, of course) and On Demand (everywhere) on July 24, 2020, via Saban Films.

