Streaming Service DEKKOO Announces The Winners Of Its Quarantine Short Film Contest

Queer streaming service, Dekkoo, recently held a contest for short films created in and inspired by the current pandemic quarantine in which millions of people find themselves around the world. A streaming servicecatering primarily to the gay male audience, Dekkoo presents original and episodic content for an underserved audience.

Dekkoo's Love & Distance short film contest had a few stipulations, films needed to use the quarantine as a main thematic focal point and be under five minutes in length. The winner, Marco De Luca's Two Meters Apart nailed both of those criteria and won the jury prize as well as $2,500 cash and a commission for an original short film produced by the service. An additional four films won audience awards of $1,000 each. Here are the details, and congratulations to all of the winners!