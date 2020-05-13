HONEST CANDIDATE Trailer: Lying Politician Starts Telling Funny Truths

What if Jim Carrey ran for political office in Liar, Liar?

Back in 1997, the broad comedy wondered what would happen if a lying lawyer had to tell the truth for 24 hours. The upcoming Honest Candidate wonders what would happen if a lying politician started telling the truth as she ran for office, and the trailer looks very funny.

The South Korean comedy was evidently released theatrically in its homeland in February and, as cinemas are re-opening in Asia, a further release is now planned for May 28 in other Asian territories. Officially, per Han Cinema, it's "a comedy about a third term congresswoman named Joo Sang-sook (Ra Mi-ran) who is an expert liar, but one day can't lie anymore, with only a day to go before the elections." Chang You-jeong directed.

Enjoy the trailer below.

