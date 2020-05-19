Fantasy Meets Futurism in Trailer for THE WANTING MARE

I'm a big fan of non-traditional fantasy; what might be instead called fantastical tales, those that blend fantasy and sci fi in a weird and esoteric blend that never quite explains itself. But that's usually for the better, allowing for themes, philosophical musings, and a certain poetry to permeate.

That seems to be what we're getting with The Wanting Mare. The directorial debut of Nicholas Ashe Bateman, with Shane Carruth serving as an Executive Director (Carruth's name is always a good sign), the film will have its world premiere this weekend at the Chattanooga Film Festival, and we've got the trailer and a few choice stills.

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast. These horses are the city's most valuable export, and as a result are hunted, trapped, sold and shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this trade passage creates lucrative and exciting possibilities: the chance to escape their constantly sweltering city to head to the Western continent of Levithen, or just to begin again.

Meanwhile in a small house just north of the city, a young woman dies in childbirth. Her last words are an attempt to tell her daughter of the life she'll have and her inheritance of a recurring dream that must be kept secret; for it contains the memories of another age long before us, one where magic and myth were alive in the world.

The film certainly looks a technical marvel, with incredible VFX work to build this odd and haunting world. We'll have a review posted this Friday morningl in the meaning, I recommend watching this trailer in full screen

The Chattanooga Film Festival is open to residents of The United States, and that fest badges can be purchased at www.chattfilmfest.org/badges. The film will be viewable all weekend