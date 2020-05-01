AMERICAN CRYPTIC: Horror Filmmaker Jim Towns Releases Urban Legends Book

Sometimes the best resource of weird and uncanny happenings occur right in our own backyards. That might be a little unsettling to some but to horror filmmaker Jim Towns not only did he pursue local legends in his area but managed to find enough of them to fill an entire book called American Cryptic! That's a good thing, right? Have that much folklore in your own backyard. Right?

If urban legends are your thing then keep an eye out for Towns' book American Cryptic.