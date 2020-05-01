Fantasia Coverage Festival Features All Interviews International Reviews Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
AMERICAN CRYPTIC: Horror Filmmaker Jim Towns Releases Urban Legends Book
Sometimes the best resource of weird and uncanny happenings occur right in our own backyards. That might be a little unsettling to some but to horror filmmaker Jim Towns not only did he pursue local legends in his area but managed to find enough of them to fill an entire book called American Cryptic! That's a good thing, right? Have that much folklore in your own backyard. Right?
If urban legends are your thing then keep an eye out for Towns' book American Cryptic.
Anubis Press is excited to announce the release of AMERICAN CRYPTIC- TRUE STORIES OF THE STRANGE AND UNCANNY by author and filmmaker Jim Towns, now available on Kindle and in paperback.Towns is best known for HOUSE OF BAD (2013), STATE OF DESOLATION (2020) and TV’s “66 HORROR FLIX”. His next film, 13 GIRLS, starring Sadie Katz, Daniel Roebuck, P.J Soles and Victoria De Mare, is currently in pre-production.AMERICAN CRYPTIC is an open-minded cynic’s take on the uncanny and sometimes frightening things that border our accepted reality. Through thirteen stories and essays, author and filmmaker Jim Towns examines several legends native to his own roots in Western Pennsylvania, and recalls some of his own unexplainable experiences as well. From folk tales of Native American giants buried under great earth mounds, to a haunted asylum, to a phantom trolley passenger, this work seeks not only to present the reader with new and fascinating supernatural tales, but also to deconstruct why our culture is so fascinated by their telling and re-telling.
