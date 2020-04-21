SPACESHIP EARTH Trailer: Science Fiction Blurs Into a Nightmare

Filmmaker Matt Wolf delivered uncommon insight in Teenage (2014) -- reviewed by Dylan Sharp for our site here -- and again in Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project (2019), as well as several doc shorts, and it looks like he's done it again with Spaceship Earth, heading for U.S. release on May 8, 2020.

Officially, "Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth's ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2.

"The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life-threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult. The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world. It's an eerily prescient and telling film for the world of today."

Fitting for "the world of today," distributor NEON has something special planned for the film's release:

"As an homage to NEON's love of cinema, the film will play theatrically in participating drive-ins, and select pop-up city-scape projections (safely accessible by quarantined city dwellers). In addition, NEON has made a special arrangement with exhibitors to launch the film on theater websites plus websites of other affected businesses interested in participating.

"Current confirmed distribution partners include film festivals, museums and first-time film purveyors like bookstores, restaurants and more. The footprint is rounded out by a simultaneous digital launch on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, DISH and longtime NEON partner Hulu."

And an important point for our worldwide audience of readers: NEON acquired worldwide rights to the film, with "details of the film's global launch plans to be announced later this week."

All in all, very good news. The trailer, which you can watch below, shows why Spaceship Earth is so intriguing.

