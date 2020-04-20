Quibi's THE STRANGER: Watch This Featurette From New Mobile Streaming Series

We have known for a while, looking at our own or someone else's offspring, that generations after us consume a lot of mass media on their phones. We have lost count how many times we have said that a little bit of us dies inside whenever we see them watching series and films on their phones, on their tiny little screens. We are now hollow husks of resiliance to the method of consumption of digital media.

That being said. Perhaps it is time to get on board with the freshly launched Quibi, the short-form mobile video platform, and engage with its short form programming, delivering storytelling in small chunks, on small screens.

One of the new shows on the service is The Stranger, starring Dane DeHaan, Maika Monroe and Avan Jogia. It is written, directed, and exec produced by Veena Sud (The Lie, Seven Seconds, The Killing).

An unassuming young rideshare driver is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

A featurette for The Stranger was passed along today, which you will see below along with the trailer for the bite-sized series, along with a small gallery of images.