Now Streaming: WEATHER HOUSE, Watch the Timely Allegory for Self-Quarantine Times For Free

Weather House, the feature directorial debut by Frauke Havemann, co-directed by Eric Schefter, did not lose its timely allegorical value after the film premiered at Slamdance 2017 (read the review). If anything, it only grew and Weather House seems like a perfect fit for the times of self-quarantine.

Even more so, perhaps, as the film follows a group of people isolated together from the rest of the world creating their own rituals and customs, so as not to lose their sanity.

The official synopsis: At the threshold of human extinction, a small group of disoriented people spend their time in absurd activities inside a house regularly battered by planetary climate change. Within such an unstable situation, and trying to provide a measure of normality, they develop their own strange belief systems and routines. A dark humor arises from the gradual decay of reason.

Watch the film for free with the promo code WH2020 until May 31, 2020.