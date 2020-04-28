More Discworld Novel Adaptations to Television on The Way? Yes, Please.

THR reported very early this morning that there will be more television series adaptations of Discworld novels, the fantasy series created by beloved British author, the late Terry Pratchett.

Narrativia, the production company set up in 2012 by Pratchett, signed an exclusive development deal with Endeavor Content and Brit banner Motive Pictures. The first Discworld novels set for adaptation under this new deal have yet to be announced.

"Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realized on screen in a form that my father would be proud of," said Rhianna Pratchett, co-director of Narrativia. "It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality." "Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content," said Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures, which launched in 2018 with h Endeavor as lead financier and strategic partner. "Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to make high quality British shows with global scale and impact and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership."

In Discworld related news remember that BBC America is set to launch The Watch this year. The Watch is an 8-part police procedural series from BBC Studios inspired by the stories of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch. The City Watch is Ankh-Morpork's police force led by Sam Vines. This is probably my favorite thread of all the novels.

So what other threads does that leave us? They started out with a Rincewind the 'Wizzard' thread adaptation. There are also the threads with Death and his granddaughter Susan, the Witches thread with Granny Weatherwax which led to Tiffany Aching and the Wee Men thread. I desperately want to see Tiffany Aching thread made. They're the last ones I've reread recently because I believe we need a fantasy series for young girls and women and the Wee Men are hilarious. The last legitimate film adaptation was from the Moist von Lipwig thread.