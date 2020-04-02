HAUNTED: Official Trailer & Poster For David Holroyd's Haunted House Flick

Vertical Entertainment is releasing David Holroyd's haunted house flick, Haunted, on May 22nd. The official trailer and poster were released today.

Arriving at an isolated house for her first nightshift, young carer Emily is left alone to face a terrifying vengeful spirit in this disturbingly clever, psychological horror.

Have a look at the trailer below. As far as trailers go there would appear to be more than its share of setups and scares. Whether or not all of them have been cut into the trailer remains to be seen when the movie is released.

Safe to say that right now Haunted will at least be appearing on a digital platform near you on May 22nd. There was no mention of any other release plans in the announcement.