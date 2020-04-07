EXTRACTION Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Action Flick From The Russo Brothers on Netflix End of April

Safe to say that Chris Hemsworth is one of the Earth's favorite human beings and his work with Joe and Anthony Russo on those little Avengers movies only cemented his status as a bonified box office draw.

So it is exciting to seem them all back together again and working on a different kind of action film, something a bit more grounded, a bit more down to Earth. Until someone blows it up with an RPG or rakes it with automatic gunfire.

Sam Hargrave, a stuntman on their Avengers and Captain America: Civil War films, will make his feature film debut with Extraction, due out on Netflix on April 24th. The trailer dropped today, take a look below.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Extraction is an adaptation of the graphic novel Ciduad which the Russo brothers wrote with Andre Parks back in 2009. Back then, the brothers were supposed to direct the adaptation of their material but it did not work out.

As far as the trailer goes, yeah, we are board. This looks like well executed stuff. To be honest though we do not think the cut of this trailer does enough to showcase what Hargrave and his team have done.

From the work of his cinematograhper Newton Thomas Sigel to his stunt and fight coordinators, Sunil Rodrigues and Michael Lehr, we think the trailer cheats their work. If you watch closely we think you'll see what we mean, that some shots there lead into some impressive work.

Check out that J-Turn then into the back seat at 1:13 though. That's the stuff right there. That there is what sold us on this movie.

Look for it on Netflix on April 24th.