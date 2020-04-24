Exclusive Trailer Premiere: Rajinikanth & Brett Stimely Hunt For The Rare BLOODSTONE, Coming Soon From Arrow Video

It's been a long time coming, but Bloodstone, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's only English language film, is finally arriving on special edition Blu-ray from Arrow Video. Co-written and produced by cult and exploitation icon Nico Mastorakis (Island of Death, Hired to Kill, The Zero Boys) and directed by Dwight Little (Getting Even, Rapid Fire, Halloween 4), Bloodstone is the story of a honeymooning couple in India played by Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas, who stumble into the adventure of a lifetime when they cross paths with an international jewel thief. Stepping in as their unlikely partner and guide is Shyam Babu, played by Rajinikanth, a taxi driver with more than a few surprises up his sleeve.

Arrow Video have given us the first look at their brand new kick-ass trailer, as well as the newly commissioned artwork and tech specs (you might see a familiar name among the contributors). Check out your first taste of this raucous adventure and prepare to begin your hunt for the magnificent Bloodstone!