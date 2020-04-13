BRUCE LEE: HIS GREATEST HITS Heading to Criterion Collection

Updated with Criterion's official trailer, which you can now watch below. My original post follows:

Two things I love will be united, at last: Bruce Lee movies and the Criterion Collection.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, featuring "4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks," will be available on Blu-ray on July 14, 2020. The set will include no less than seven Blu-rays. Per official verbiage from Criterion, here are the initial highlights:

" New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

* 2K digital restoration of the 102-minute "special-edition" version of Enter the Dragon

* Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a

5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

* Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong-film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

* High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

* Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee's original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

Plus, friend of the site -- before he became a noted novelist -- Grady Hendrix will be featured in a new interview "about the 'Bruceploitation' subgenre that followed Lee's death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers."

More, much more, will be included, and it sounds like it's time to start scratching pennies together and pre-order this forthcoming sweet baby now. You can watch the wonderful looking trailer there below.