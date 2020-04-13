ABE Trailer: Mixing Fusion With Confusion

Coming soon to VOD platforms everywhere, Abe looks to be a film that will appeal to the entire family.

Admitted, I do not have children and do not live with any family members, so maybe I am completely off-base in describing Abe as a family film. Yet the trailer clearly shows a lighthearted approach to the material. And what marks it as different from other so-called "family films" is that it appears to acknowledge cultural and religious differences without becoming contentious about it. In other words, it feels like a very indie film from an international perspective, even though everyone is speaking English.

Directed by Fernando Grostein Andrade, the film stars Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Seu Jorge (City of God and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession),and Arian Moayed (Succession). The official description goes quite a bit further:

"The Israeli-Jewish side of his family calls him Avram. The Palestinian-Muslim side Ibrahim. His first-generation American agnostic lawyer parents call him Abraham. But the 12-year-old kid with a blog from Brooklyn just prefers, well, Abe.

"Abe, a foodie who loves to cook, has never had a birthday dinner without a fight about politics and this year, on his 12th birthday, things couldn't have been much worse. Feeling hungry and dispirited Abe sneaks away to a late-night food festival and chances upon the 'Mix It Up' Pop-Up run by Chico, an Afro-Brazilian chef from Bahia, who quit the high-end restaurant world to bring his special brand of fusion cuisine to the streets.

"When Amir and Rebecca, Abe's parents, sign him up for a lame summer cooking camp, Abe escapes to seek mentorship from Chico to learn the ropes of a busy kitchen,and soon wonders if these new skills can help him fuse the foods from his complex background. Can Abe craft the perfect meal and bring his family together?"

Food, family, and fun abound in the trailer, which you can watch below. Abe will be available on Demand and on Digital as of Friday, April 17, 2020 .

