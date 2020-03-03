THE FURIES DVD Giveaway: Win Tony D'Aquino's Australian Horror Flick on DVD

Today Tony D'Aquino's horror flick The Furies will be available on Demand, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. RLJE Films picked up the film from sister company Shudder at the beginning of the year after the Australian horror flick played on the AMC Network's streaming service.

ScreenAnarchy has three DVDs to give away

In THE FURIES, when Kayla (Airlie Dodds) wakes up in a coffin-like box in the middle of the woods, the first thing she sees is a terrifying masked man with an axe running straight for her. As she runs to try to get away, she realizes she is part of an insane and deadly game. There are six other women running scared in the woods, each with a masked assassin assigned to protect them and kill everyone else. Kayla races to save herself and as many women as she can, but when they start to turn on each other, her killer instinct is unleashed as she does whatever it takes to survive.

