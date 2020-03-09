20th TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest: call for entries open!

TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest , one of the most important independent genre film festival in Italy, is coming back with its 20 th edition in 2020! The event will take place from October 28 to November 1 at Cinema Massimo in Turin , in partnership with the Italian National Museum of Cinema .

The festival, born in 1999 baptized by the master Dario Argento, is now a main event focused on fantastic and horror culture. After spreading in Italy in the last years with great movies (such as “Climax” by Gaspar Noé, “It Comes” by Tetsuya Nakashima, “Hail Satan” by Penny Lane, “Knives and Skin” by Jennifer Reeder, “Tigers Are not Afraid” by Issa Lopez...), and hosting many amazing guests (Richard Stanley, Jean Rollin, Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani, Rudy Riveron Sanchez...), the team of the festival is currently working hard to set the greatest edition of its history.

The festival is hunting for the best new talents in fantastic and horror cinema. As a die-hard independent event, TOHorror truly cares about independent authors: every year more than 40 short films released by young underground directors are screened during the festival, and independent feature films are always an essential part of the competition.

Submissions to international competitions are open on FilmFreeway , for feature films, short films and animated films related to genres: fantastic / horror / sci-fi / thriller / black comedy / fantasy / noir / weird / experimental.