PHOENIX, OREGON: Indie Comedy to Release Online in Time of Social Distancing

Now that a lot of major chains and indie cinemas here in Canada and the U.S. have shut down operations for the next little while, major studios have had to rethink release stradegy. But what about the indie films? Gary Lundgren's indie flick Phoenix, Oregon was supposed to open this Friday in cinemas across the U.S. but current events and social distancing say otherwise.

...a funny and bittersweet comedy about two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their service industry jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the "world's greatest pizza".

We will get through these challenging times that lie ahead, able to return to the cinemas to support indie film once again. For now, the folks from Phoenix, Oregon have risen to the challege and will help those cinemas forced to close as well.

Unprecedented times call for unusual solutions, even when it comes to watching movies in today's uncertain world, where “social distancing” is the new normal.

The new independent film "Phoenix, Oregon", scheduled to open in theaters this Friday, March 20th, will now offer folks who need a break from the constant drumbeat of coronavirus news the opportunity to watch a new release movie from home at a matinee price of $6.50. And they’ll be helping a hurting small business in the meantime; producers will share all revenue on a 50/50 basis with the group of theaters where it would have been shown.

The theatrical-at-home option will be available in the U.S. and Canada beginning this Friday, March 20th at www.phoenixoregonmovie.com

Any theaters that remain open to the public on March 20th will still have the opportunity to screen the film.

"Phoenix, Oregon" is a funny and bittersweet comedy about two friends, a graphic novelist and a chef, who seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their service industry jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the "world's greatest pizza." The cast includes James Le Gros (Amazon Prime's 'Hunters'), Jesse Borrego (Fox's '24'), Lisa Edelstein (Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'), Reynaldo Gallegos (Triple Frontier), Diedrich Bader (ABC's 'American Housewife') and Kevin Corrigan (Showtime's 'Ray Donovan'). Phoenix, Oregon is being released by Aspiration Entertainment in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and was produced by Joma Films with Pied Piper Productions, Lui-G Films, and Sunset Dynamics.

"This is an attempt to alleviate some stress from the locally owned theaters, who are the backbone of independent cinema. We are not offering a 'day and date' option, we are offering an opportunity to see our film and support those in need during this crisis, the small businesses/theaters," says "Phoenix, Oregon" film booker Ryan Bruce Levey of Levey Distribution and PR. "The DVD and video-on-demand release will come later, but for now, we want to stand by those theaters that stood by us."

A "day-and-date release" is a film industry term for when a movie becomes available in theaters, DVD and VOD all on the same day, everywhere.

"We want to encourage safety for our audiences while also supporting the theaters who have committed to our release. We also want to be responsible world citizens while figuring out how to support those theaters, movie fans, and each other. This is different than a 'day and date' release in that all of the digital streaming revenues are shared 50/50 directly with the theaters, rather than cutting them out when they need help the most," says Annie Lundgren, Producer of "Phoenix, Oregon."