Indie Martial Arts Comedy KUNG FU GHOST Soldiers On

Sparks of joy on the indie-film front are always welcome, so it's good to hear that martial-arts comedy Kung Fu Ghost is soldiering onward.

Under the direction of Jennifer N. Linch, principal photography on the film was completed earlier this month. Making her feature directorial debut, Linch also stars as Daisy, "who inherits a spooky old estate in America from her grandfather (David S. Dawson), a martial arts master whom she had never met," according to the official synopsis. "She arrives to the US and shows up on the property, and soon discovers the house is haunted by her grandfather's spirit, as well as the ghost of a mysterious man named William (Noah Sargent)."



The synopsis continues: "When treasure-hunting criminals and their leader, Warren (Roze), descend on Daisy's new home, she is forced to call on her new supernatural friends to fend them off. What unfolds is a whimsical tale of fun fantasy, romance and martial arts action, combined with shocking twists and reveals to convey a powerful message beneath the action and comedy."

In these days of social distancing, it may be that many people around the world might welcome "new supernatural friends" (?!), although I hasten to add that I am just fine in my private isolation and do not welcome such visitors!

Now in post-production, Kung Fu Ghost is aiming to be ready for screening in the late summer / mid-autumn of this year. In the meantime, we have a couple of official stills to share. I trust that, though the actors appear to be closer than most recommendations for social distancing, it's all a trick of the camera. Stay safe, everybody!

