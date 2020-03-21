GOLD DUST Exclusive Clip: David Wall's Action Comedy, on DVD and Digital April 7th

By appearances Gold Dust looks to be a personal project for actor David Wall. He's written it, directed it and produced it for starts. On top of that he has his whole family involved as well, from his wife Kerry to their kids (unless the casting call read 'Last name must be Wall, to make things easier for David').

High Octane Pictures will release Gold Dust on DVD and Digital this April. We have an exclusive clip to share with you below. We have also included the trailer as well.