GOLD DUST Exclusive Clip: David Wall's Action Comedy, on DVD and Digital April 7th
By appearances Gold Dust looks to be a personal project for actor David Wall. He's written it, directed it and produced it for starts. On top of that he has his whole family involved as well, from his wife Kerry to their kids (unless the casting call read 'Last name must be Wall, to make things easier for David').
High Octane Pictures will release Gold Dust on DVD and Digital this April. We have an exclusive clip to share with you below. We have also included the trailer as well.
Dancing assassins, opera in uncharted canyons, armed children on dirt bikes, mines, hostages and mirages all form the wild whirlwind called Gold Dust.A rollicking western adventure for the whole family, Gold Dust arrives on DVD and Digital this April from High Octane Pictures.The film features music from Grammy Winning artist Cage The Elephant.Written and directed by David Wall, and starring David Wall, Darin Brooks (“The Bold & The Beautiful”), Chris Romano (“How I Met Your Mother”), David Wysocki (“The Young and The Restless”), Derek Severson and Garrett Marchbank.Classical music. Thundering opera. Rattlesnakes and precious gems. Mansions and gold mines. Friendship and despair. Treasure beyond imagination that vanishes in the desert wind. In the desert there is no limit to the adventures at hand!Gold Dust on DVD and Digital April 7.
