EVIL LITTLE THINGS: Official Trailer And Poster For Evil Doll Horror's May Release
Once again we have something that is supposed to be wholesome and great for children gone completely horrific. Cue Evil Little Things from Matt Green, an evil doll horror anthology written by Yasmin Bakhtiari and Nancy Knight.
Uncork'd Entertainment is going to release Evil Little Things on DVD and Digital on May 12th. They released an official trailer and new poster. We have also included a gallery of images below.
Oh. Zach Galligan, the Zach Galligan from the classic 80s holiday set horror Gremlins has a role in this flick as well. Though, by looking at the trailer he doesn't last long. Have a look for yourself and see if you agree.
Zach Galligan (Gremlins) won’t be getting much sleep this May when Evil Little Things hit town!From director Matt Green, and starring Hannah Fierman, Courtney Lakin and Jonathan Horne, comes a deliciously wicked new horror anthology in the tradition of Creepshow.A young boy finds a mystical toymaker with stories to tell. The first is of a leprechaun seeking revenge on a defenseless family. The second is of a doll who works evil on her fragile owner. The toymaker gives the boy a clown named Giggles. Clowns are supposed to be the guardians of happiness, right? These Evil Little Things will cause you many sleepless nights.Evil Little Things are unleashed May 12 on DVD and Digital from Uncork’d Entertainment!
