EVIL LITTLE THINGS: Official Trailer And Poster For Evil Doll Horror's May Release

Once again we have something that is supposed to be wholesome and great for children gone completely horrific. Cue Evil Little Things from Matt Green, an evil doll horror anthology written by Yasmin Bakhtiari and Nancy Knight.

Uncork'd Entertainment is going to release Evil Little Things on DVD and Digital on May 12th. They released an official trailer and new poster. We have also included a gallery of images below.

Oh. Zach Galligan, the Zach Galligan from the classic 80s holiday set horror Gremlins has a role in this flick as well. Though, by looking at the trailer he doesn't last long. Have a look for yourself and see if you agree.