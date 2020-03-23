DEAR GUEST Teaser: Ashley Bell And Noureen DeWulf Star in Thriller Short Film

When the festival circuit finds its feet again watch short film programs for Megan Freels Johnston's thriller short Dear Guest. A short teaser was released today, watch it below.

Fresh off its premiere at the Monaco International Film Festival a new teaser has arrived for this Twilight Zone-esque short film.

A couple checks into a vacation rental, only to find that the anonymous host likes to play games on its guests.

The throwback short film stars Ashley Bell (The Last Exorcism) and Noureen DeWulf (Good Girls) as a couple who soon regrets renting this picturesque home for their long awaited vacation.

Megan Freels Johnston, best known for her suburban nightmare "The Ice Cream Truck" and her break up film noir "Rebound" directed the short film between feature projects. With all the makings of a modern day Hitchcock film, Dear Guest will play the festival circuit for all of 2020. Johnston though has alluded that this short could evolve into a feature. Dear Guest was produced by Freels Johnston, Michael May (Auto/Biography), and Bill Whirity (Prey).