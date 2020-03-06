DAUGHTERS: Production Begins on Thriller From TODD AND THE BOOK OF PURE EVIL's Craig David Wallace

Production began this week, here in Toronto, on a new thriller called Daughters from Craig David Wallace. This will be the sophomore feature film from the co-creator and showrunner of the series Todd and the Book of Pure Evil, though we get the sense that Daughters is a different ball of wax.

It follows a single mother stalked by a vengeful couple who believe she’s responsible for their daughter’s murder.

Daughters stars Lora Burke (Poor Agnes, Lifechanger and upcoming For the Sake of Vicious), Kristen MacCulloch (The Vault and upcoming Psycho Goreman), Nick Smyth (Cardinal, Defective), and Colin Paradine (Defective, For the Sake of Vicious). It will be the debut of Tessa Kozma.

Daughters is being produced by a number of friends from the area. The lads from Raven Banner, Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew Hunt are on board as executive producers. Avi Federgreen, who produced Justin McConnell's Lifechanger is producing through his Federgreen Entertainment banner. They are joined by Laura Tremblay of Lucky Dime Films.

Filming will continue through to the end of the month.