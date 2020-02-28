THE DEVIL´S TAIL: Shooting Begins For New Argentine, Anthology Horror Film

Some of my friends in Argentina began working on a new horror anthology flick this week, The Devil's Tail, with a wrap around directed by Taz Pereyra. Nico Onetti (What the Waters Left Behind) is on board as the creative director and his Abrakadabra star María Eugenia Rigón stars in the piece as the senior nurse.

Bruno Giacobbe, who was the Hombre Palido (Pallid Man) in Demian Rugna's Terrified once again lends his slender frame for the role of Mr. Moore.

Pereyra will make her directorial debut with this wraparound story for The Devil's Tail. She has worked with Onetti often, designing costumers for Abrakadabra, A Night of Horror and Asylum. This latest anthology curated by Onetti will feature short horror films from only women directors.

At our request Onetti passed along a collection of stills and a quick press release, which follow.