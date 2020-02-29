Shudder in March: Here Comes DANIEL ISN'T REAL, SATANIC PANIC And The Return French Sci-fi Series MISSIONS

With this extra day in February (what sorcery is this?) you may think you have an extra day to do your own stuff, whatever. For we fans of Shudder and their lineup of horror, sci-fi and cult gems it means we have to wait one more day for their March schedule. Oh, the pain!

Leading the charge into Spring is the season finale of the Maori dark fantasy series The Dead Lands on March 5th. As far as other series goes I am glad to see that the French sci-fi series Mission returns for season two on March 19th. Not enough people talk about this show.

On the 19th the virgin sacrifice horror flick Satanic Panic, directed by Chelsea Stardust and written by my friend's Ted Geoghagan and Grady Hendrix get delivered hot and fresh. At the end of the month Atom Egypt Mortimer's excellent cosmic horror flick Daniel Isn't Real will arrive. It is also worth noting that his sonic debut feature film Some Kind of Hate rolls out at the end of the month as well.

Have a look at the gallery below for all the releases specific to the States. Hereafter are extra releases in Canada and the UK/Ireland.

CANADA

March 9

THE BABADOOK (Director: Jennifer Kent)

THE CROW (Director: Alex Proyas)

March 23

BELOW (Director: David Twohy)

BRIMSTONE (Director: Martin Koolhoven)

March 30

MAMA (Director: Andy Muschietti)

DONNIE DARKO (Director: Richard Kelly)

UK/IRELAND

March 2

APARTMENT 143 (Director: Carles Torrens)

DARK SKIES (Director: Scott Stewart)

BLOODSUCKING BOSSES (Director: Brian James O'Connell)

March 12

THE ROOM (see above for details)

March 9

EXORCISMUS (Director: Manuel Carballo)

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (Director: Tomas Alfredson)

LUCIFERINA (Director: Gonzalo Calzada)

March 16

SORORITY ROW (Director: Stewart Hendler)

THE REEF (Director: Andrew Traucki)

March 23

V/H/S (Director: multiple)

March 24

THE CRUCIFIXION (Director: Xavier Gens)

THE FURIES (Director: Tony D'Aquino)

March 31

LOST RIVER (Director: Ryan Gosling)