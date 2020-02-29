IFFR Coverage Zombie Movies Hollywood Videos Trailers Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Shudder in March: Here Comes DANIEL ISN'T REAL, SATANIC PANIC And The Return French Sci-fi Series MISSIONS

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
With this extra day in February (what sorcery is this?) you may think you have an extra day to do your own stuff, whatever. For we fans of Shudder and their lineup of horror, sci-fi and cult gems it means we have to wait one more day for their March schedule. Oh, the pain! 
 
Leading the charge into Spring is the season finale of the Maori dark fantasy series The Dead Lands on March 5th. As far as other series goes I am glad to see that the French sci-fi series Mission returns for season two on March 19th. Not enough people talk about this show. 
 
On the 19th the virgin sacrifice horror flick Satanic Panic, directed by Chelsea Stardust and written by my friend's Ted Geoghagan and Grady Hendrix get delivered hot and fresh. At the end of the month Atom Egypt Mortimer's excellent cosmic horror flick Daniel Isn't Real will arrive. It is also worth noting that his sonic debut feature film Some Kind of Hate rolls out at the end of the month as well. 
 
Have a look at the gallery below for all the releases specific to the States. Hereafter are extra releases in Canada and the UK/Ireland. 
 
 
CANADA
 
March 9
 
THE BABADOOK (Director: Jennifer Kent)
THE CROW (Director: Alex Proyas)
 
March 23
 
BELOW (Director: David Twohy)
BRIMSTONE (Director: Martin Koolhoven)
 
March 30
 
MAMA (Director: Andy Muschietti)
DONNIE DARKO (Director: Richard Kelly)
 
 
UK/IRELAND
 
March 2
 
APARTMENT 143 (Director: Carles Torrens)
DARK SKIES (Director: Scott Stewart)
BLOODSUCKING BOSSES (Director: Brian James O'Connell)
 
March 12
 
THE ROOM (see above for details)
 
March 9
 
EXORCISMUS (Director: Manuel Carballo)
LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (Director: Tomas Alfredson)
LUCIFERINA (Director: Gonzalo Calzada)
 
March 16
 
SORORITY ROW (Director: Stewart Hendler)
THE REEF (Director: Andrew Traucki)
 
March 23
 
V/H/S (Director: multiple)
 
March 24
 
THE CRUCIFIXION (Director: Xavier Gens)
THE FURIES (Director: Tony D'Aquino)
 
March 31
 
LOST RIVER (Director: Ryan Gosling)

THE DEAD LANDS — Season Finale March 5 (all 8 episodes bingeable)

A supernatural adventure set in a mythic Māori past, with an aesthetic that’s part Ash vs Evil Dead and part Xena: Warrior Princess. The Dead Lands features a disgraced warrior, Waka Nuku Rau (Te Kohe Tuhaka), who’s sent back to the world of the living to redeem his sins. But the world Waka returns to is ravaged by a breach between Life and the Afterlife as the spirits of the newly dead now stalk the land and hunt the living.

Waka encounters a determined young woman, Mehe (Darneen Christian), who becomes both his protégé and moral compass. Together, they navigate tribal politics, the unsettled ghosts of Ancestors and other forces both natural and supernatural, on a quest to discover who "broke the world" and how to repair it—if it’s not too late. Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK. An AMC Networks’ Shudder and TVNZ production.

