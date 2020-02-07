Trailer: Hyper-Violent Korean Action Film THE WITCH: SUBVERSION Finally Arrives In North America This March

Our friends at Texas-based film distributor Well Go USA have just announced a North American home video release date of March 10th for one of my favorite films of 2018, director Hoon-jung Park's super-violent science fiction action thriller, The Witch: Subversion (aka, The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion) . The first of a planned trilogy - the other chapters to which I am still anxiously awaiting, The Witch: Subversion is described by Well Go as:

10 years ago, Ja-yoon escaped from a secret government facility in the midst of an inexplicable incident. An old couple finds her alone near death in the woods and takes her in even though she has no memory of who she is or how she got there. She grows up to be a bright high school student and enters a nationally televised audition program to win the top prize and help her struggling family. But as soon as she appears on TV, strange people start appearing in her life and Ja-yoon falls into turmoil as her seemingly ordinary life turns upside down in a blink of an eye… Featuring an award-winning performance by Kim Da-mi and co-starring Choi Woo-shik (PARASITE, TRAIN TO BUSAN).

I was lucky to see this adrenaline drenched wonder at Fantasia a couple of years ago and it was one of my favorite films of the thirty features I saw:

[The Witch: Subversion] ... is a hell of a lot of fun and will both satisfy Korean action fans looking for something different, and leave them desperate for more.

Check out the deliciously violent trailer below and start saving your pennies, you're not going to want to miss this one.