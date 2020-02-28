Glasgow 2020: Arrow Video Drops New ZOMBIE FOR SALE Poster Ahead Of 7th March Screening
The Glasgow Film Festival is nearly upon us, which means that cool news is starting to drop. Scotland's most prestigious film event is also home to the genre-friendly FrightFest Glasgow programming strand, where the UK's premier genre event shares the wealth with it's northern brothers. Among the many gems in the program is director Lee Min-Jae's 2019 horror comedy, Zombie For Sale, previously known as The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale.
I saw the film as a part of Fantasia last summer, and it is a really great time with a few novel new ideas sure to please horror fans who've found the zombie subgenre to be overexposed. Arrow Video, the film's US/CAN/UK distributor released a brand new poster image for the film along with the news that it'll be coming ot home video in all territories later this year. This is tremendously good news!
Take a look at the synopsis from Glasgow and feast your eyes upon this wonderful poster design from Scott Saslow.
Get ready for a dead funny zombie apocalypse! Korea’s biggest pharmaceutical company conducts illegal experiments on humans. One test goes wrong and creates a sexy zombie who escapes and winds up with the crazy Park family, owners of a country gas station. But when the head of the household is bitten, it restores his youth, so they monetise Zzong- bie’s powers to help their struggling business. Events take a grisly turn of course, and all Living Dead lore explodes in a hilarious riff on the genre, borrowing from the best and adding its own startling twists to the beloved formula.
You can find a link to my review from last summer below the text.