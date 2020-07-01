Now Streaming: The GAMERA Collection and ZOMBIE FOR SALE Lead Arrow Video Channel July Additions!

The Arrow Video Channel has unleashed its July additions as of today, and leading the pack is the terrifying terrapin himself, the mighty Gamera! That's right, the Blu-ray collection may have been pushed to the middle of August, but all twelve films are now streaming for fans to preview before getting their hands on the massive set in a few weeks!

That's not all, though! Also appearing today is the hilarious Korean horror comedy Zombie for Sale, which arrives on Blu-ray next week with a new essay from yours truly and a video essay from Screen Anarchy brother, Pierce Conran!

When the illegal human experiments of Korea's biggest pharmaceutical company go wrong, one of their "undead" test subjects escapes and ends up in a shabby gas station owned by the Park family - a band of misfits spanning three generations who hustle passersby to make ends meet. When the Park family uncover their undead visitor, he bites the head of their household, who instead of transforming into an undead ghoul becomes revitalised and full of life! The family then hatch a plan to exploit this unexpected fountain of youth, allowing locals to pay to be bitten too, until things go wrong…

Rounding out the new selections are upcoming Arrow Video releases Bloodstone and Black Rainbow, and in the UK, Arrow Academy release Oshima Nagisa's Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence. The Arrow Video Channel is available in the US and UK through Apple TV, and additionally in the UK through Amazon Prime Video.