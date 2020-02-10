FINAL KILL Trailer: Bald Man Punches, Kicks and Shoots People Who Are Not Bald

He is bald, but probably no one who watches the Final Kill trailer, presented below, will instantly think: hey, that's [an] Oscar [contender]!

Yet I do believe that anyone who is a fan of explosive action and/or the actors Ed Morrone (he's the bald guy with an anger issue), Billy Zane (he's bald on top, but seems pretty calm), Randy Couture, Ed Morrone (he's the bald guy with an anger issue), Danny Trejo, James Russo and Dr. Drew Pinsky (wait -- he's an actor now?) will gladly spend a minute in the company of these good people. (Full disclosure: I am balding and may develop an anger issue if it doesn't stop.) Written and directed by Justin Lee, Final Kill is nicely synospisized (in part) like this:

"This action-packed thriller [is] about a mercenary hired to protect a couple hiding out in Central America from a ruthless crime family. In his final assignment as a protector, it quickly turns deadly as a group of mafia henchman descend on the tranquil Costa Rican village. Soon the agent learns that the job is far more than it seems and it will take all of his experience to get them out alive."

Judging by the trailer, however, viewers probably won't remember the story as much as the punching and kicking and blowing things up. Final Kill will be released in select theaters, On Demand and Digital, all on March 6, 2020. And it's only 76 minutes!

Check out the trailer below.



