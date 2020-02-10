DROWNING: Watch The New Trailer Ahead The North American VOD Release
Our friends at Indiecan Entertainment will be releasing Pasquale Marco Veltri's Canadian thriller Drowning on VOD here in North America on February 25th.
A new trailer has been released, which you can watch below.
Laura Tremblay (“The Expanse”, “Lifechanger”) stars in the spine-chilling Drowning, a “wonderful twisted story”* from filmmaker Pasquale Marco Veltri available Feb 25 from Indiecan Entertainment.Anna is a prostitute who has been abused, exploited and manipulated since childhood. Disconnected from her emotions and the sympathetic people around her, Anna accepts that she must take control of her own life, empower herself and learn to live her life on her own terms. Returning to the place where her nightmare began, her childhood home, Anna faces off against her enablers, her abusers, and her own demons.Laura Tremblay, Tracy Rowland, Alys Crocker, Pardeep Bassi, and Mark Nuttall star in a Pasquale Marco Veltri film, available Feb 25 On Demand.
