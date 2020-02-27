SXSW 2020 Trailer: Explore the Tragedy and Mystery of CURSED FILMS

Cursed Films is a new documentary series from Shudder that explores real-life tragedies and mysteries surrounding five infamous horror films: Poltergeist, The Omen, The Exorcist, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie. The Poltergeist and The Omen episodes of Cursed Films will premiere at SXSW in March 2020. All five episodes will air on Shudder starting in April.

This new series from director Jay Cheel goes deep beneath the surface to explore the factual basis for the numerous rumors and stories surrounding these five films. Cursed Films also examines the psychology and sociology behind public obssession with real and imagined horrors. You can watch the trailer for a taste of what to expect from this fascinating film series.