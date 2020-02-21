Gird Your Wallets! GAMERA Complete Box, VIOLENCE VOYAGER, & Massive Al Adamson Sets On Their Way To Home Video Soon
It's been an expensive day for home video fans with major announcements from three major players in the cult arena. There are a lot of details in teh gallery below so, I'll keep this brief.
Arrow Video announced some of the specs for their previously announced Gamera box set. The set will include every film from the world's favorite flying turtle and friend to all children, including new 4K restorations of the '90s Heisei trilogy, and a massive pile of exclusive and archival extras. (Due July 28th, 2020)
Severin Films have formally announced their Al Adamson box set, featuring over thirty feature films and an incredible number of new extras. Also included is David Gregory's fascianting Adamson documentary, Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson. It's a huge undertaking and one of those sets that could only come from a label as insane as Severin. (Due April 21st, 2020)
Third Window Films, our friends in the UK who specialize in bringing the best in Japanese film to Western audiences, have announced their acquisition of rebel animator Ujicha's amazing features Violence Voyager and Burning Buddha Man.
SURPRISE UK/US/CA TITLE: Gamera: The Complete Collection (Limited Edition Blu-ray box set)
The original hero in a half-shell returns! For the first time ever worldwide, all twelve tales of the adventures of everyone’s favourite titanic terrapin are collected together in one deluxe Blu-ray boxset!
This limited edition collectors’ set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the “friend of all children” in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.
• Limited collectors’ edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank
• All twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films in high definition, with lossless Japanese and English audio
• 4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris)
• Hours of new and archive bonus features, expert commentaries (including August Ragone, David Kalat, and Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski), interviews with cast and crew, and the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (the American theatrical version of the first film)
• Hardback 120-page comic book including a full-color reprint of the four-issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and the first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic “The Last Hope” by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh
• Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and much more!
FINAL SPECS TO BE CONFIRMED SOON