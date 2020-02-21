Gird Your Wallets! GAMERA Complete Box, VIOLENCE VOYAGER, & Massive Al Adamson Sets On Their Way To Home Video Soon

It's been an expensive day for home video fans with major announcements from three major players in the cult arena. There are a lot of details in teh gallery below so, I'll keep this brief.

Arrow Video announced some of the specs for their previously announced Gamera box set. The set will include every film from the world's favorite flying turtle and friend to all children, including new 4K restorations of the '90s Heisei trilogy, and a massive pile of exclusive and archival extras. (Due July 28th, 2020)

Severin Films have formally announced their Al Adamson box set, featuring over thirty feature films and an incredible number of new extras. Also included is David Gregory's fascianting Adamson documentary, Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson. It's a huge undertaking and one of those sets that could only come from a label as insane as Severin. (Due April 21st, 2020)

Third Window Films, our friends in the UK who specialize in bringing the best in Japanese film to Western audiences, have announced their acquisition of rebel animator Ujicha's amazing features Violence Voyager and Burning Buddha Man.