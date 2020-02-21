An ode to bonnie Scotland, "Highland Home" premieres at Pasadena International Film Festival

Highland Home is making its World Premiere at the Pasadena International Film Festival March 16, 2020 at 7:10pm at Laemmle Playhouse 7 (673 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101). Don't miss experiencing this poignant tale of longing and loss, revealed when a timeworn journal transports a young girl to a place of enchanting wonders.



When songwriter Kurt Rosenberg first visited Scotland, he was immediately drawn to the country's beauty, later falling in love with Scotland's music. This appreciation led Kurt to compose his own original Celtic Music and, ultimately, to Kurt's fortuitous opportunity to play his own original compositions on piano inside Brodick Castle, located on the breathtaking Scottish Isle of Arran.



This stunning music video and short film, directed by Dan Schaefer, features a narrative tale based on Kurt's original song, "Highland Home" – inspired by that memorable visit to historic Brodick Castle some 15 years ago.



Highland Home's cast and crew filmed at scenic spots in Oregon including Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, at Depoe Bay, and on God's Thumb. These coastal locations are reminiscent of the beautiful Scottish scenery that Kurt so admires, as the sunset cliffs captured on film elevate Karen Johnson Miller's soaring vocals.

Kurt Rosenberg is an entrepreneur, an avid world-traveler, a prolific composer, and self-taught pianist. He joined his family’s olive oil business, the Olive Farm, in 1999, and also ran their Portland-based commercial real estate development business, 300 Partners, for five years before retiring to pursue his number one passion – composing music!