ZOE AND THE ASTRONAUT lands on VIMEO ON DEMAND

Zoe and the Astronaut the debut feature from actor/director Eke Chukwu lands on Vimeo On Demand this January.

Zoe has suffered with Leukemia her whole life. When her condition worsens, she's given months to live. One day, a Young Astronaut crash lands near her home. Zoe spends her last days showing the Astronaut the wonders of Planet Earth.

This film is available now on VimeoOnDemand for Streaming and Download.

Zoe and the Astronaut stars: Kirsten Foster, Ian Reddington, Lisa Moorish and Max Scully.

