VIVARIUM: Official Poster and Trailer for Lorcan Finnegan's Sci Fi Satire

Saban Films presents Lorcan Finnegan's high-concept science fiction satire, the award winning film, Vivarium. Written by Garret Shanley, Vivarium will be in U.S. cinemas and On Demand & Digital on March 27th.

The official trailer and poster were released today. Have a look at both below.

Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.

Vivarium at Fantasia last Summer. Here are some excerpts from his review which Screen Anarchy's Kurt Halfyard caughtat Fantasia last Summer. Here are some excerpts from his review which you may find here