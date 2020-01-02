THE MERCENARY: Watch This Brutal Clip For Jesse V. Johnson's Upcoming Action Flick
Jesse V. Johnson's latest action flic The Mercenary arrives on DVD and Digital on January 7th from Uncork’d Entertainment.
Screen Anarchy has been given a short, but brutal, clip to share with you today. Not explicit in any regard but at least someone has done their research. If I had any takeaways from my time I church I know you should always go through the wrist lest the weight of the body will tear through the hands.
Have a look for yourself to see what I mean, below.
Action superstar Dominiquie Vandenberg and acclaimed filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, director of Triple Threat and Accident Man, team for 2020’s most explosive action blockbuster – The Mercenary.Maxx (Vandenberg, Triple Threat, Gangs of New York) is a legionnaire turned mercenary. When a mission in South America goes wrong Maxx is left for dead, but he is nursed back to health and reborn with a new outlook on life. He tries to live tranquilly within the confines of his new beliefs surrounded by his new friends at a church. But his peaceful days are short-lived when mercenaries he used to work with cross his path again and he is forced to revisit and face his own demons. His brutal past, war and violence have come looking for him again. His path to redemption is interrupted and Maxx becomes an avenging warrior using the skills that were his trade.Johnson directs from a script by David Filmore.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.