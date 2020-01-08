THE CORRUPTED Exclusive Clip: Sam Claflin And Noel Clarke Battle a Bruiser With a Badge

Ron Scalpello's high energy crime thriller The Corrupted will be released by Saban Films in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD tomorrow on Friday, January 10.

Screen Anarchy has an action packed clip to share with you tonight. In it, Same Claflin and Noel Clarke fend off a couple of invaders. Sure the invaders are dressed as cops but that one bruiser they go up against doesn't seem to fall in line with the law of the land, you know.

Ex-con Liam McDonagh (Sam Claflin) wants nothing more than to live a peaceful life and to re-connect with his young son. After being released from prison, he learns his brother is caught up in a dark and dangerous web of corruption with property developer Clifford Cullen (Timothy Spall). In a drive for redemption, Liam must risk everything to save his brother and win back the trust of his family in this action-packed crime thriller.