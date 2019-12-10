THE CORRUPTED Trailer: Bloody British Crime Gets Nasty Again

In the trailer for The Corrupted, Timothy Spall is nasty.

He talks tough and he looks lean, mean, and ferocious. The film is a British crime thriller, with brutal and bloody action, apparently, as suggested by the official synopsis:

"Beneath the blinding lights and towering sights of the newly-built East London skyline, lies a dark, dangerous web of corruption. Stratford was home to the Olympic Games; decorated in the notion of legacy.

"But there's little hope to be found for the recently released Liam McDonagh (Sam Claflin); a talented boxer put away for armed robbery, who wants nothing more than a peaceful life, and to reconnect with his young son Archie. But his brother Sean (Joe Claflin) is in deep, caught up in property developer Clifford Cullen's (Timothy Spall) violent, unforgiving circle, with no route out.

"Liam knows he must risk everything to save his brother before it's too late, but first, he needs to know who he can trust - which is a harder proposition than it sounds."

So, yes, I was thinking of Timothy Spall in films like the distinguished Mr. Turner, and then I was thinking of Hugh Bonneville from Downton Abbey, and then during the trailer, people get shot and things get crunched up, and I agree: in the final analysis, this all looks quite dark and dangerous.

The Corrupted is heading to theaters, on Digital and On Demand January 10, 2020, via Saban Films. Check out the trailer below.

