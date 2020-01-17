Now on Home Video: In DISTURBING THE PEACE, Guy Pearce Picks Up His Gun Again

They roar into a small, quiet town on loud motorcycles. They wear sneers on their faces and tattoos on their bodies. They are bad people, who have not arrived just to eat breakfast and buy lawn ornaments.

In Disturbing the Peace, these bad people -- men AND women! -- have the temerity to go up against U.S. Marshal Guy Pearce, a straight-shooting law enforcement official who refuses to back down, even when the numbers are against him. Do you know what that means?

Yup. Guy Pearce is gonna have to strap on his weapon of choice once again. According to his official synopsis, he has not done that "since he left the Texas Rangers after a tragic shooting." But you best believe that U.S. Marshal Guy Pierce will undoubtedly reach for his revolver. The synopsis continues, he must do so "to do battle with a gang of outlaw bikers that has invaded the town to pull off a brazen and violent heist."

Would you mess with U.S. Marshal Guy Pearce? Personally, no, I wouldn't, no sir, not me, not in a thousand million years. Because Guy Pearce has a determined jaw and a fierce look in his eyes whenever he faces a gang of bad people, and he will defend the citizens of his local town against any and all enemies.

Devon Sawa, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow, and Barbie Blank also star. York Alec Shackleton directed. Disturbing the Peace opens today on VOD and on Digital. You best be good now and watch the trailer below. Ya hear me, ya dirty punk? Good.

