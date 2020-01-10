GOALIE Trailer Premiere: Terry Sawchuk Hockey Biopic is Coming to US Cinemas, DVD and Digital

Sports biopics do not neccessarily fall in line with Screen Anarchy's mandate but a film like Goalie gets a pass for a number of reasons.

One, it's Canadian, directed by Adriana Maggs, co-written with her sister, Jane, based on a book of poetry by their father, Randy. Two, it's about hockey (see: Canadian), so, duh. And Three, it's a biopic about one of the sports greats, goaltender Terry Sawchuk.

Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the trailer for Goalie ahead of its U.S. theatrical release on January 31st. Afterwards it will then be available on DVD and digital come February 25th.

The life of a professional hockey player was not always a glamorous one. For legendary goaltender Terry Sawchuk, each save means one more gash to his unmasked face and one more drink to numb the pain. Even with a wife and seven children at home, he is haunted by the void left from his childhood which he tried to fill with cheering crowds. Sawchuk traveled across the country racking up 103 shutouts and 400 stitches to his face, proving that this is a man who lives, breathes, and dies a goalie.

Sawchuk played most of his career in Detroit so it only seems fair that the theatrical run start off in the state of Michigan. Here is the list of cinemas playing Goalie on January 31st. More citires and dates will be announced in the near future.

The Emagine Birch Run (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Novi (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Palladium Birmingham (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Royal Oak (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Rochester Hills (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Canton (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Macomb (Detroit, MI)

Emagine Saline (Ann Arbor, MI)

Emagine Hartland (Hartland, MI)