DARK PLACE Trailer: Emerging Aboriginal Filmmakers Tackle Post-Colonial Australia in Horror Anthology

Here is a horror project to keep an eye out for. There is a new horror anthology coming out of Australia called Dark Place, a project that approaches the post-colonial Aboriginal experience

through horror. It features five tales of varying subgenres, from horror comedy to gothic, with that one purpose.

A trailer for the project has been passed along to us, which we can share with you below.

Five simmering electrifying, anthology pushing new boundaries in narrative and theme, "Dark Place" focuses on “desire to unpack race relations and examine the impact endured by the Australian indigenous inhabitants through the eyes of the new generation of Australian filmmakers". Outback zombies in the rollicking splatter comedy Killer Native, an insomniac questions her sanity in Foe, supernatural forces visit a housing estate in the gritty Vale Light, gothic horror shrouds the woods in the atmospheric The Shore, and, female oppression and revenge take centre stage the punchy Scout.

Dark Place was written and directed by Kodie Bedford, Liam Phillips, Rob Braslin, Perun Bonser and Björn Stewart. It was produced by Majhid Heath and Hayley Johnson.

Dark Place had its world premiere last June at the Sydney Film Festival and is currently looking for a festival to host its International Premiere.