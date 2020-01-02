Sitges Coverage Weird Interviews All Videos Movie Posters Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
BLOODHOUND Exclusive Clip: Catch The New Thriller From HATCHET II's Jason R. Miller
Jason R. Miller, producer of Adam Green's Frozen and Hatchet II, sees his sophomore feature film Bloodhound premiere on DVD and Digital next Tuesday, January 7th, thanks to the folks at High Octane Pictures.
Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it below, along with the trailer and a seletion of images from the film.
Jason R. Miller, producer of Hatchet II and Frozen, spikes the goosebumps this January.In the tradition of Nightcrawler and Se7en, Blood Hound premieres on DVD and Digital January 7 from High Octane Pictures.Private investigator Abel Walker along with his cameraman, Jim, are on the hunt for a missing woman. As they unravel the mystery of her disappearance, they become caught in a sick and violent game that will end in murder.From writer/director Jason R.Miller, and starring Ed Ackerman (Frozen, 17 Again), David Foy (Hatchet II) , Miles Dougal (Director’s Cut, Detroit Rock City), Jess Allen (Broken Glass), and Silvia Moore (Lords of Salem, Chillerama), Blood Hound premieres on DVD and Digital January 7 from High Octane Pictures.
