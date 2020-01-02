2nd Annual Death's Parade Horror Film Festival - The Screams Return to the Bay Area

Silicon Valley's home for horror and suspense back and better than ever for 2020. This year they will be taking over the 3 Below Theaters And Lounge in downtown San Jose. Are you ready to scream? I know I am!

The festival will feature short films and feature films from around the world, with an emphasis on paranormal, psychological and body horror, found footage, experimental, killers, monsters, zombies, gore, and dark comedy. For 2020 DPFF is expanding to include suspense and thrillers, because they know how many films slip into the later genres which their audience will enjoy.

So what is the DPFF looking for?

• Films that scare the pants out of us, or make us question their sanity!

• Horror films not released to the public yet, meaning they shouldn't be commercially available on blu ray/DVD, or any streaming platform such as Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube etc.

• Films generally less than three years old - DPFF will consider films of any age, but prefer newer projects.

• Films that are local (San Francisco Bay Area), or California based.

What can you expect in 2020

Just like last year the festival will feature Q&A from selected filmmakers. They had a blast with the attending filmmakers and look forward to meet more this year. Due to budget constraints they unable to cover expenses to the festival, however, any attending filmmakers will be given a specially named badge and the opportunity to interview with Kevin Nickelson of HorrorNews.Net and the Joe Flynn show.

Are Submissions Open?

Yes! Visit their Filmfreeway page here.

Will there be filmmaker panels like last year?

Yes! More details to come so you'll have to visit https://www.deathparadefilmfest.com/ for news, or their Facebook page

When do tickets go on sale?

DPFF expect tickets to go on sale in March through Goldstar and Eventbrite. General admission will be $20 to experience the entire festival. Like last year, attendees will be given a badge featuring the cover art from a selected filmmaker.