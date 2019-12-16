Warner Bros Hires SUICIDE SQUAD's David Ayer to Write And Direct Their Remake of THE DIRTY DOZEN

The Dirty Dozen. According to the article at Word this afternoon has Warner Bros appointing David Ayer to write and direct a contemporized remake of the action classic. According to the article at Deadline Ayer will be rewriting a script originally drafted by Marco Ramirez.

Ayer has already written a few men on a mission screenplays over the years (U-571, Suicide Squad, an early draft of the remake of The Wild Bunch) so this should be a piece of cake for him. Sort of fill in the blanks if you will. Reportedly Warner Bros wants to get this shot this coming year so going to someone who has done this many, many times already should make things go quicker.

The (original) film involved a top secret mission done before the Normandy Invasion, where a group of hardened Army prisoners were trained to conduct a suicide mission, to stage an assault on a chateau in Brittany where dozens of high ranking German officers are meeting. The hope is that eliminating the leaders will help with the pending D-Day invasion. Those who survive are offered pardons.

Ayer will take the men on a mission story and inject his own voice into the mix. It will be contemporary with a multi-cultural diverse cast. It is in Ayer’s wheelhouse in that it harkens back to the spirit of some of his earlier scripts, including the first The Fast and the Furious, and Training Day. That will be the tone here, I’ve heard. Ayer will be rewriting a script, one done by Marco Ramirez. This is a fast tracked movie that the studio wants to make sometime in 2020. The hope is that this will be Ayer’s next movie.

The original Robert Aldrich film from 1967 is a special entry in the WWII genre. To this day it is one of my personal favorites of the genre and the era. It had a top billed cast of Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber and Donald Sutherland and it did that rare thing where you take a group of ne'erdowells and you kind of care what happens to them during the raid at the end of the film. It has influenced many films throughout the year including recent films like Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds and some have even said Gareth Edwards' Rogue One should give that film due credit.